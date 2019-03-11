New arcade bar coming to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new arcade bar is planned for downtown Evansville. It’ll have craft beer on tap and old school arcade games,
It’s called “Arcademie” and it’s moving into the old O’Donnell Building on Northwest Sixth Street.
The project was discussed at Monday’s Site Review meeting.
Arcademie’s owner plans to have rotation of 40 arcade games.
“But really arcade games are this antiquated technology. They were never suppoed to last more than six months. The fact that they are still playing now is great. I think that there is a lot of nostalgia for it," said Carl Arnheiter, owner.
Arcademie will have a full kitchen and a bar with craft beer. They’re hoping to open by summer.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.