Neighborhood Watch: OCSO arrest 1 of their most wanted; Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug bust

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office picked up one of its 10 most wanted.
Sheriff deputies arrested 44-year-old Jeramy Fisher of Owensboro. He was wanted on warrants, but Fisher avoided police for some time.
When they caught him on his motorcycle in the Hartford area, they found 18 grams if meth, a set of brass knuckles, and a knife.
Fisher is in jail facing a long list of charges.
Also in Ohio County, a stolen vehicle investigation led to a drug bust.
A deputy found the car stored at residence in Beaver Dam.
Officers got a search warrant, went inside the rest of the property, and found additional stolen items, methamphetamine, prescription pills, counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia and cash.
The homeowner, 36-year-old Eddie Sutton of Beaver Dam, was arrested and charged with possessing and trafficking meth.
There are easy things we can do to prevent neighborhood crime.
We talk about locking doors all the time. Unlocked cars are an easy target, so are open garage doors.
Evansville police are investigating a case where a guy left his garage door open overnight, and someone stole two sets of his golf clubs.
That’s a crime of opportunity and criminals are on the lookout for them all the time.
