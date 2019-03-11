Muensterman Thankful to Win Championship “10 Minutes from my House”

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Now, in the OVC women’s tournament yesterday at the Ford Center, Belmont beat Tennessee-Martin, to punch its ticket to the Big Dance again, and once again, along for the ride, will be Mater Dei grad, Maura Muensterman. The senior guard, will get to play in her *second-straight* NCAA tournament! We caught up with Maura after the post-game festivities, and she was on cloud nine.
“It’s my 4th year at Belmont and my 2nd year in the tournament and i”m super excited and especially, personally, I feel like my role has expanded quite a bit since last season, just all around. I didn’t necessarily hit shots here, but on the other end of the floor, I feel like throughout the tournament is where I made a difference and that’s not something I think I would’ve been able to say last season. to win a championship like literally 10 minutes from my house is incredible and I couldn’t be more thankful."
Of course, in the men’s game, Ja Morant and Murray State punched the *very first* ticket to the NCAA tournament, by beating Belmont, 77-65. Now, both will have to wait til next weekend, to find out who they’ll play.
