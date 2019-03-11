KWC Women’s Basketball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team is going dancing! The Lady Panthers earn a bid, to the NCAA tournament, as the #8 seed, and will play the #1 seed, Drury, in the Midwest Regional. The 24-7 Wesleyan women had an outstanding season, including a that included a 15-game winning streak, during conference play. They finished 16-0 at home, and shared the GMAC conference regular season title, with Walsh and Cedarville. They made it to the finals, of the GMAC Tournament, where they lost to Walsh, but it was enough, to get them in the dance. Times and dates of the midwest region games, will be announced when they are released.