Judge appoints public defender for wife of murdered Evansville firefighter
Elizabeth Joanne Fox, 47. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jared Goffinet and Kater O'Rourke | March 11, 2019 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 10:44 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The wife of a murdered firefighter is in court for a new charge related to the death investigation.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is in court for a charge of False Reporting. This latest charge was filed March 7, which came a day after a judge found probable cause for an Obstruction of Justice charge.

Fox-Doerr, who had been in jail since her arrest on March 5, posted a $3,000 cash bond over the weekend. In the courtroom Monday, she requested a public defender.

Fox could be looking at multiple years in jail if the maximum punishment for the charges are enforced:

  • Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony: .5-2.5 years and $10,000 fine.
  • False Informing, Misdemeanor: .5 year, $1,000 fine.

The judge set the Fox-Doerr’s next court date April 8.

