Judge appoints public defender for wife of murdered Evansville firefighter

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The wife of a murdered firefighter is in court for a new charge related to the death investigation.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is in court for a charge of False Reporting. This latest charge was filed March 7, which came a day after a judge found probable cause for an Obstruction of Justice charge.
Fox-Doerr, who had been in jail since her arrest on March 5, posted a $3,000 cash bond over the weekend. In the courtroom Monday, she requested a public defender.
Fox could be looking at multiple years in jail if the maximum punishment for the charges are enforced:
- Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony: .5-2.5 years and $10,000 fine.
- False Informing, Misdemeanor: .5 year, $1,000 fine.
The judge set the Fox-Doerr’s next court date April 8.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.