Investigation continues after woman’s body found in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - New information on a death investigation that began on Sunday.
Sheriff’s deputies say a woman’s body was discovered on Tillman-Bethel Road, near Green River Road No. 2. Deputies also say they went to the scene after a call was made to dispatchers.
The woman was found about 33 feet off the road. Sheriff Ed Brady tells 14 News a couple of people were looking for driftwood when they found her body.
An autopsy was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the state medical examiner’s office in Madisonville. As investigators try to figure out who the woman is and how she died, nothing is ruled out.
The Sheriff says she was likely in her 30s, a white female, around 5′ 4″ tall, and weighing about 145 lbs. She had blonde hair that was approximately shoulder length.
No identification was found and she had no visible signs of trauma. Toxicology reports are pending and it’s still considered suspicious.
“The body was not badly decomposed," explains Sheriff Brady. "But it was also a body that had not just been there for six hours. So the body had been there for some period of time, but not terrible terrible decompose on it.”
If you have information, you can call The Sheriff’s office during normal hours or 911 after hours.
