Evansville Rescue Mission dedicates new Centennial Center

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The all new Centennial Center was just about filled to capacity on Sunday. With songs of praise and celebration, the dedication ceremony was a day of reflection for Evansville Rescue Mission president and CEO Tracy Gorman.
“This is a vision that we have had for awhile, and to see something that was scribbled out originally on an 8 and a half by 11 sheet of paper and now its come to fruition, it is just very rewarding,” said Gorman.
But now his sight is set on the future of the 10,500 square foot facility. Complete with a 300 person chapel service area, a coffee shop, and 18 living spaces, those in need will feel the positive impact.
“We know that this center is going to help us really pick up our game in the city of Evansville, we will be able to help more people than we have ever helped before, feed more people, clothe more people and do more than the Evansville Rescue Mission has ever done in 102 years,” said Gorman.
During Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s keynote address, he read a special proclamation.
“I, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke of the City of Evansville hereby proclaim March 10, 2019 as Centennial Center Dedication Day in the City of Evansville,” said Winnecke.
With the community’s support, Gorman says this center will become a home for those who need it the most.
“They can relax, they can surf the internet they can play games, they can socialize, the kinds of things that I like to do when I like to go to a coffee shop. So it’ll be a safe, inviting environment for some of the most vulnerable of our community and we feel very blessed to be able to provide that for them," said Gorman.
Two-thirds of the total cost for the facility has been paid, but the Evansville Rescue Mission still needs $480,000 to complete the project. If you would like to contribute, visit the Evansville Rescue Mission website and click ‘donate’.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.