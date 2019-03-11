Crews resume patching project on Lloyd Expy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Crews began patching work on the westbound Lloyd Expressway on Monday.
Crews are working to finish a patching and repaving project they started in the spring of 2018. As a result, the westbound Lloyd Expressway will limited to one lane from Rosenberger Avenue to the Vanderbugh/Posey County Line.
Jason Tiller, communications director for the Indiana Department of Transportation Southwest Division, says the project is routine maintenance and needs to happen.
“It’s a fairly standard, simple operation. It will get us several more years out of this pavement that’s out here,” Tiller said.
The goal is to patch up areas that have seen a lot of damage over the years as part of a $3.4 million project that, when finished, will span from Wabash avenue to the Vanderburgh/Posey County line.
“We really don’t ever stop monitoring our roadways. We try to make sure we know exactly what condition they’re in at all times and once we know where they’re at we start planning projects accordingly,” Tiller said.
But the scale of the project and the volume of traffic that goes along the IN 62 can cause some problems, logistically, for crews.
“This project has been a massive undertaking and of course state road 62 is a very highly traveled road,"said Tiller. "We have USI traffic out there, of course typical Lloyd traffic as well. So it’s not a small undertaking to get this road down to one lane in either direction.”
Originally crews were scheduled to start last week, but the bitter cold delayed the project.
“When we get deep freezes pavement doesn’t cure as well," said Tiller. "There are a host issues that come up when the weather is cold. Typically you want really nice sunny weather. It can be a little chilly outside and that works fine, but when it’s really cold outside you can’t do a whole lot of work because the pavement won’t set up the way it’s supposed to.”
The project will pair with the resumption of the Pigeon Creek Bridge Project. Crews will close down the westbound passing lane and redirect traffic into the Eastbound lanes beginning in March.
Both of these project are expected to conclude this summer.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.