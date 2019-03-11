Atlas announces expansion of Evansville HQ

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Atlas World Group is expanding its Evansville headquarters.
The company announced Monday plans to move its international relocation services to Evansville from Seattle while separately forming a new leasing company, AWG Equipment Leasing Inc. to offer financing to its agents and owner-operators.
Atlas will invest more than $1.1 million in relocation, software and equipment purchases for its 65,000-square-foot headquarters facility at 1212 St. George Rd. in Evansville.
The company also plans to add up to 75 new jobs in Indiana by the end of 2023.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Atlas World Group up to $800,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives.
Atlas World Group currently employs 389 Evansville associates.
The city of Evansville will also consider additional incentives at the request of the Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville.
While the growth of its Evansville team will take place over the next five years, Atlas World Group says it is looking to immediately hire positions in administrative support and professional services. Interested applicants may apply online.
