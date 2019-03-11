Aces Softball Splits with East Tennessee St.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WFIE) - Jaime Nurrenbern and Izzy Vetter gave up one run in game two to lead the University of Evansville softball team to a 2-1 victory over East Tennessee State on Sunday afternoon. The Purple Aces dropped the opening game by a final of 5-1 against the Buccaneers.
“We really battled in both games today,” Aces head coach Mat Mundell said. “This team is so close to putting it all together. We are excited to go out tomorrow with a chance to win the series.”
Game two saw the Buccaneers grab the early lead with a run in the second, but Lindsay Renneisen got UE on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Another homer gave the Aces the lead in the fifth. With two outs, Katie McLean hit a long shot down the left field line to put the Aces in front.
From there, the pitching staff and defense held strong, finishing with the 2-1 win. Jaime Nurrenbern made the start, going three innings and allowing an unearned run on two hits. Izzy Vetter threw four innings of relief and earned her fourth win of the season. She gave up one hit and struck out four batters. UE notched four hits on the day with Mackenzie McFeron, Toni Galas, McLean and Renneisen recording one apiece.
A 5-run fourth inning helped East Tennessee State take game one by a 5-1 final. The Aces struck first with a run in the top of the first. Mackenzie McFeron reached on a fielder’s choice with one out before stealing second. With two outs, Bailee Bostic singled up the middle to bring McFeron home for the first run of the game.
Unfortunately for UE, Bostic’s hit was the only one of the game for the squad as ETSU pitcher Taylor Boling threw a complete game 1-hitter. The Buccaneers struck with five runs in the bottom of the fourth on their way to the 4-1 win. Emily Lockhart made the start for the Aces, throwing all six innings.
Another schedule change is up for UE heading into the week. UE will play its originally-scheduled game against ETSU tomorrow at noon ET. Evansville will now face Tennessee Tech in a Tuesday doubleheader in Cookeville, Tenn. Game times are set for 3 and 5 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.