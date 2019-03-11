Aces Softball Splits with East Tennessee St.

From there, the pitching staff and defense held strong, finishing with the 2-1 win. Jaime Nurrenbern made the start, going three innings and allowing an unearned run on two hits. Izzy Vetter threw four innings of relief and earned her fourth win of the season. She gave up one hit and struck out four batters. UE notched four hits on the day with Mackenzie McFeron, Toni Galas, McLean and Renneisen recording one apiece.