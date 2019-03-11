Aces Earn Huge Doubleheader Sweep of Iowa, Win 3-Game Series

In game two of the doubleheader, the Aces would get on the board first in the opening frame, as Nate Reeder’s lead-off double led to the opening tally of the game.Meanwhile, senior left-hander Alex Weigand got the start, and navigated the rugged Hawkeyes’ batting order, giving up just one run on five hits, while striking out a pair across 3 2/3 innings. He would give way to freshman right-hander Shane Gray (1-0), and the newcomer delivered getting in and out of bases loaded jams without giving up a run across 4 1/3 innings of shutout work.The Aces offense would tack on another run on an RBI double off the bat of freshman second baseman Danny Borgstrom in the fourth inning, and another in the fifth as Sam Troyer raced home on a wild pitch, pushing the UE lead to 3-1.Junior right-hander Jake McMahill would come into finish off the game in the ninth, and got out of a jam with runners on the corners to end the game, earning his second save of the season.