USI Men’s Basketball Falls to Bellarmine in the GLVC Semifinals

The one-point deficit, however, would be as close as the Eagles would come the rest of the game. Bellarmine pushed the margin back to eight points, 63-55, before USI came knocking on the door again, but this time the ball would not fall in the basket for the Eagles. USI was just one-of-seven during the final three minutes. Individually for the Eagles, Caldwell and Stein led USI with 16 points each, while sophomore guard Mateo Rivera (Indianapolis, Indiana) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points. Caldwell scored 11 of his 16 in the second half to lead the comeback try.