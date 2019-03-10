Thunderbolts Fall to Storm, 5-1

QUAD CITIES (WFIE) - Shayne Morrissey continues to light the lamp for the Thunderbolts, scoring once again, his 21st goal of the season. With his third of the weekend, the Thunderbolts were able to break the shutout of Peter di Salvo in the third period, however Evansville wouldn’t get any more past the Storm netminder, falling 5-1.
Morrissey’s goal came on a rebound from Austin Frank and Max Mikowski at the 11:13 mark. Braeden Ostepchuk finished off the night with 26 saves. The Thunderbolts penalty kill went perfect on the weekend, going 2-for-2, doing a great job staying out of the penalty box.
The Thunderbolts return home for a four-game homestand at the Ford Center, starting on Friday, March 15th, as they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at 7:15pm CT. Tickets are available for purchase online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com as well as in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com
UPCOMING HOME EVENTS:
Friday, March 15 – Celebrate the 812- Purchase special priced merchandise to celebrate the 812 (Evansville area code), first 1,000 fans receive the 3rd installment of players trading cards
Saturday, March 16 – Get Lucky with the Thunderbolts – Everyone WINS! Gifts and prizes will be awarded to fans at the game. Everyone leaves with something
Friday/Saturday, March 22/23 – Fan Appreciation Weekend – Special food and merchandise specials, Friday night receive an official rally towel. Saturday receive team photo and bumper sticker. Pre-game concerts for both nights.
