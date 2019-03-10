Sunday morning structure fire in Uniontown

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - Around 4:50 Sunday morning Uniontown City Fire Department and Union County Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on Main Street in Uniontown.
When firefighters arrived they found a heavily involved structure fire.
According to Rick Millikan, Fire Chief at Morganfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for about four hours.
Union County EMS were dispatched to stand by in case any firefighter got hurt.
Millikan says no one was living in the home.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
