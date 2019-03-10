Sheriff’s office: Remains found in Henderson County

Sheriff’s office: Remains found in Henderson County
March 10, 2019 at 6:51 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 6:51 PM

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after remains were found in Henderson County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Tillman-Bethel Road for a report of a possible body found in the woods near Green River Road #2.

We’re told it turned out to be human remains, which appear to be female.

An autopsy is scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday at the state medical examiner’s office in Madisonville.

The case is being treated as suspicious, No other information is being released.

