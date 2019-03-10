OVC Championships helps downtown businesses

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Post-season basketball brought thousands of people to the Ford Center for the OVC Championships. It also brought their wallets to downtown businesses. Employees at Parlor Doughnuts like Zach Hausmann say that business has been steady.
“Business has been super cool and it’s been super crazy! We are definitely blessed to be down here and be a part of it," said Hausmann.
Of course, the added business is good, but Hausmann says he also likes to see the new faces in town.
“We’ve been able to see a lot of new people and talk to a lot of people from out of town. Just getting to talk to them about their experiences here in Evansville," said Hausmann.
Over at Myriad Brewing Company, owner Jason Elliott says they have had a similar increase in business.
“Probably about half of the people that have come in today are in town for the games. So they are hopping around downtown, checking out all of the different spots. With us being a brewery, it’s kind of an attraction," said Elliott.
But without big events downtown like the OVC Championships bringing people to Evansville, those folks may not ever realize what this city has to offer.
“It brings a lot of people in from out of town. People that might not come check us out and the other local businesses downtown too. It is very nice for us to get the influx of business and then also show what Evansville has to offer," said Elliott.
