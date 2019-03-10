Leonhardt Goes ‘K’razy to Help USI Softball Split Saturday

USI 6, Dominican (0-2) 0--Senior outfielder Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) had a two-run triple to cap off a four-run first inning for the Eagles and USI never looked back as Leonhardt mowed down batter after batter en route to her second straight one-hit, complete-game shutout.The Eagles had 16 hits in total, including four in the bottom of the first inning and three more in a two-run fourth frame. Barr continued to be a menace to opposing pitchers as she had a two-run single in the fourth frame to put the Eagles up, 6-0.Leonhardt (8-3), who came within one batter of tossing a no-hitter in USI’s 4-0 win over The University of Findlay Friday, took a perfect game into the top of the sixth inning. A lead-off single, however, broke up the quest for her first-career perfect game, though she still managed to strikeout four the final six batters she faced to complete the shutout.After recording a pair of strikeouts in an inning of work in USI’s first game of the day, Leonhardt faced just one batter over the minimum in the win in over the Chargers. She struck nine of the first 10 batters she faced before allowing a fly ball to escape the infield.