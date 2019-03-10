KWC Women’s Basketball Falls in GMAC Championship Game

NORTH CANTON, OH (WFIE) - In their first Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship appearance in four years, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team fell to the No. 1 seed Walsh University on Saturday, 84-68. The loss gives the Panthers a record of 24-7 on the season.
A back and forth contest saw the lead change 15 times with neither team leading by more than five the entire first half. The Panthers trailed by two at the break, 44-42, despite shooting 53.8& from beyond the arc.
Trailing by one, Wesleyan put together a 8-0 run thanks to a three from Keelie Lamb and five points from Kaylee Clifford, putting the Panthers ahead by four less than two minutes into the second half.
The Cavs responded with nine points of their own to go up by five. Jenna Martin halted Walsh's momentum with a lay up before another burst put Walsh ahead by eight.
Wesleyan faced a 64-59 deficit entering the final quarter but were unable to make a shot from the long range. The Panthers were outscored 20-9 in the final ten minutes as the Cavs took a 84-68 victory.
Clifford capped off a stellar championship tournament performance with 19 points and four rebounds. The sophomore averaged 18.3 points on the week with 5.0 rebounds per game.
Martin finished with 16 points while Keelie Lamb scored 13. Lily Grimes paved the way with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Panthers now wait until Sunday evening to find out if they earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Wesleyan entered the week ranked No. 7 in the Midwest Region. The selection show is scheduled to begin at 9 pm CT and will air on ncaa.com.
