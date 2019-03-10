Evansville Rescue Mission held dedication ceremony

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission held a dedication ceremony on Sunday for their brand new Centennial Center.
The over 10,000 square foot facility gives extra space for chapel services, 18 living spaces, and a coffee shop.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gave the keynote address and read a proclamation that made Sunday Centennial Center Dedication Day in the city of Evansville.
Rescue Mission President and CEO Tracy Gorman said the facility will enhance their impact on the community.
Only two-thirds of the funding for the facility has been raised, and the Evansville Rescue Mission still needs $480,000 to complete the project.
They are asking for the communities help to meet that goal by the end of the year.
