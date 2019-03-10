Eagles Drop Doubleheader Slugfest to Drury

Game One: USI freshman catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) hit two home runs, drove five RBIs, and scored three runs in a 21-13 loss to open the GLVC schedule. McNew opened the doubleheader with a two-run shot in the first to give USI a 2-0 lead. Drury rallied to take a 6-2 lead with three in the first and second before USI dropped six runs on the Panthers in the third to lead, 8-6. The rally included a two-run homer from junior rightfielder Manny Lopez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic). The offense was hot on both sides, as Drury chased USI senior starter Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) from the mound after just two innings of work, giving way to sophomore right-hander Reece Kleinhelter (Jasper, Indiana). Through four, USI held a 9-8 lead behind the home runs by McNew, Lopez, and sophomore leftfielder Aaron Euler (Evansville, Indiana). Then, Drury changed the outlook of the game with eight runs, including a grand slam, in the fifth. Kleinhelter let the first three across, ultimately handing him the loss. The Eagle bats attempted to ignite a comeback in the seventh that came up short in the end. Junior third baseman Kobe Stephens (Dale, Indiana) and sophomore centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) each tallied an RBI, followed by a second two-run long ball by McNew to plate four runs in the frame.