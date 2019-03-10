Dry, seasonable weather to start the week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This dry, seasonable weather will be sticking with us for a couple more days before high winds and rain return.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low 30s.
Tuesday will start off mostly sunny and dry, but our clouds will start to increase in the afternoon, and we could see a few scattered showers Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Hit or miss showers will remain possible on into Wednesday, but our rain chances really pick up Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible.
However, the main story Wednesday and Thursday will not be the rain but the wind! Our winds will start to shift on Tuesday, and by Wednesday we will have strong southerly winds sweeping across the Tri-State, and those winds will get even stronger on Thursday.
I think a Wind Advisory will likely be issued, and a High Wind Warning may even be possible Thursday with wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph possible in the afternoon.
Those winds will also usher in some warmer air from the south, and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s Wednesday and lower 70s Thursday.
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State Thursday evening, and temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s to low 50s as we head into next weekend.
