Coroner: Missing Harrisburg, IL woman died of hypothermia

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A body that was found on Friday, March 8 has been confirmed to be missing 20-year-old Brooke Naylor.
According to Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox, Naylor died of Hypothermia from exposure to cold. Cox is awaiting a toxicology report.
Her body was found south of Pot Hole Lane in rural Gallatin County, according to Illinois State Police.
The body was found around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8.
The Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this search.
