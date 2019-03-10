Central City nursing home administrator arrested in sexual abuse investigation

CENTRAL CITY, KY (WFIE) - Police have made a second arrested in connection with an ongoing sexual abuse investigation at a Central City nursing home.
According to a release from the Central City Police Department, Sparks Nursing Center Administrator Lula Wade is charged with seven counts of failure to report abuse/neglect/exploitation of an adult.
Wade was arrested at her Greenville home on Thursday and was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. She has since been released.
He is expected to be in court on March 11.
