Central City nursing home administrator arrested in sexual abuse investigation

March 9, 2019 at 8:42 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 9:14 PM

CENTRAL CITY, KY (WFIE) - Police have made a second arrested in connection with an ongoing sexual abuse investigation at a Central City nursing home.

According to a release from the Central City Police Department, Sparks Nursing Center Administrator Lula Wade is charged with seven counts of failure to report abuse/neglect/exploitation of an adult.

Lula Wade (Muhlenberg County Detention Center)

Wade was arrested at her Greenville home on Thursday and was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. She has since been released.

The investigation began after Jimmy Shrewsberry was arrested on February 28 on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and sodomy.

Jimmy Shrewsberry
Jimmy Shrewsberry (Muhlenberg County Detention Center)

He is expected to be in court on March 11.

