Aces Softball Earns Split, down in Tennessee

McLean drew a walk to lead the inning off and would cross the plate on a Gould home run. UE continued to hit well in the second, adding four more runs. Jessica Fehr hit a leadoff walk before stealing second and moving to third on a Mea Adams sacrifice. McLean walked for the second time in two innings before stealing second. That brought Gould to the plate, who singled up the middle to score the pair. Next up was Bailee Bostic, who homered to left field to score Gould and push the lead to 6-0.