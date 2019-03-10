Aces Baseball Outslugged by Iowa

The Hawkeyes got to Evansville starting pitcher Adam Lukas (1-2) beginning in the second inning, putting three runs on the board in the frame, which began with a two-run home run off the bat of Izaya Fullard.Down 3-0 in the third, Lukas’ night would get rougher, as Iowa would touch him up for six more runs, highlighted by Ben Norman’s two-run blast. The Aces righty would get out of the inning, trailing 9-0 and his night would end there.Evansville would get on the board in the bottom of the third, as junior shortstop Craig Shepherd would knock in senior third baseman Sam Troyer on an infield single.However, the Hawkeyes kept swinging against the Aces’ bullpen, reeling off nine straight runs, taking an 18-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning.