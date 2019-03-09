Water rates in Santa Claus going up

SANTA CLAUS, IN (WFIE) - The water rates in Santa Claus are going up for the first time in 10 years.
The town council approved a 23.5% rate increase.
The town council understands that some people may not be happy with it, but after Patoka Lake increased its rates to the town, council members say it’s necessary.
“It is always a difficult situation when you increase the cost of anything," said Town Council Vice President John Bowen. "The water board has done a heck of a job in keeping costs contained over the years and it just came to a time when we needed to get an increase.”
Bowen said the town’s second option was to increase the rate by 31%.
