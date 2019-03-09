Rematch set for CCNIT Championship game

Tyler Toopes led all scorers in the game, shooting 10-13 from the field, including 5-7 from three point range, while making all 13 of his free throw attempts, on his way to a career best 38 point effort. Logan Worthington added 18 counters, while hauling in 18 rebounds, his second highest total on the year. Andrew Scott and Nathaniel Schmittler each posted 14 counters, followed by 13 from Jacob Sanford, as all five OCU starters reached double digits in the scoring column.