Rematch set for CCNIT Championship game

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) -The rematch of last year’s CCNIT championship game is set, as the Mighty Oaks downed the Tigers of Campbellsville University-Somerset 101-67. OCU had a 52-25 halftime lead, and never looked back, leading all but the first 45 seconds of the contest.
Wilberforce University, out of Wilberforce, Ohio, won their semifinal game, 78-70, over Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg, setting up a chance for Oakland City to avenge their 87-80 loss a year ago.
Tyler Toopes led all scorers in the game, shooting 10-13 from the field, including 5-7 from three point range, while making all 13 of his free throw attempts, on his way to a career best 38 point effort. Logan Worthington added 18 counters, while hauling in 18 rebounds, his second highest total on the year. Andrew Scott and Nathaniel Schmittler each posted 14 counters, followed by 13 from Jacob Sanford, as all five OCU starters reached double digits in the scoring column.
Titus Ransom paced the Tigers, scoring 15 points, including 14 in the second half of action. Daniel Coldiron added 12 points, making 4-9 from three point range, while Hunter Stevens also added 12 counters. Ransom, Coldiron, Stevens and A.J. Thomas each brought down six rebounds to lead the team in that category.
As a team, the Mighty Oaks connected on 37-67 (55.2%) of their field goal attempts, going 10-23 (43.5%) from beyond the arc. The Tigers made 26-80 (32.5%) of their shot attempts, including 10-37 (27.0%) from long range. Oakland City University made 17-18 (94.4%) from the free throw line, good for the third best percentage in school history. Campbellsville-Somerset struggled from the line on the night, going 5-14 (35.7%) at the unguarded line.
For the game, OCU held a 55-36 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 17-13 on the offensive boards. The Oaks handed out 29 assists, compared to nine for the visitors, while losing the turnover battle 18-11.
In other CCNIT action today, East-West University defeated Rhema Bible College, 93-60, to advance to the consolation final. The Phantoms will face Johnson University-Florida, as they held off Southeastern Baptist College, 85-76.
Tomorrow’s schedule for the final day of the 2019 Christian College National Invitational Tournament will see Rhema Bible College take on Southeastern Baptist College, in the seventh place game, at 1:00. At 3:00, East-West University will play Johnson University-Florida in the fifth place game. The third place game will pit Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg against Campebllsville University-Somerset, tipping off at 5:00, followed by the championship game, scheduled for 7:00, featuring Oakland City University against Wilberforce University.
Courtesy: OCU Athletics
