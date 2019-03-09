Muhlenberg Special Olymbics basketball teams head to state

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - Hundreds of high fives down the halls of Muhlenberg County High School brought lots of smiles and some tears to the 14 players headed to Louisville this weekend.
“It was something special," Katie Williams a guard for the Mavericks basketball team. "I’ve never gotten to go through that. And just all of the emotions are just indescribable for me right now.”
For Williams, heading to state is nothing new. The team has been several times, but they’ve never won.
“It would be special to bring something home," she said.
Both the A and B Special Olympics teams made the state tournament, something coach and teacher Beth Casey says is thanks to their hard work.
“These athletes are amazing young people and they work so very hard and I’m just so very proud of them," Casey said.
Even local first responders lined the driveway to the high school, wishing the players luck before the big games.
“This was amazing," Casey said. "I’ve always known we have the support here. We just kind of needed to get it channeled.”
“Tremendous community support," Williams said.
The semi-finals are Saturday, and if the teams win, they would move on to the state championship Sunday.
Casey says win or lose, it was a major win to have the community come together for the team. She's just looking forward to the weekend with these teams that are even more like family.
“Go Mavericks! Go Colts!” Casey exclaimed.
