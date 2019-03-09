Magic Johnson arrives in Evansville for OVC tournament

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Magic Johnson is currently in Evansville.
Our crew spotted the basketball legend arriving at Tri-State Aero around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Magic is at the Ford Center to watch the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. He and a host of other folks connected to the NBA are in town to see Murray State star Ja Morant in action.
Magic was a national champion at Michigan State and a star in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is currently the president of basketball operations with the Lakers.
This isn’t the first time Magic Johnson has visited Evansville. He and Lisa Ling were here in 2008 for a diversity lecture series.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.