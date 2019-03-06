ISP: Missing Harrisburg woman’s body found

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The body of 20-year-old Brooke Naylor was found on Friday, March 8.
According to the Illinois State Police, a member of the search team found Naylor’s body at 5:40 p.m.
Her body was found south of Pot Hole Lane in rural Gallatin County.
An autopsy is scheduled on Saturday, March 9.
The Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this search.
Around 55 volunteers gathered in Ridgway, Illinois on Thursday, March 7 to search for Naylor.
At around 5 p.m. they moved to a different location off of Eldorado-Ridgway Blacktop and Pool Rd.
ISP did find items they believe belong to her earlier Thursday before volunteers began their search.
The 20-year-old woman was last seen alive in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 3.
Naylor is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall and around 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was found on the Eldorado-Ridgway Blacktop about halfway between Route 142 and Route 1.
She was last known to have her brown boxer puppy with her, which is also missing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.