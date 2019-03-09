Dry weather returns, breezy conditions continue

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The rain is on its way out, and dry weather will take over for the next couple of days.
We will see clearing skies tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, but it may feel like the lower 30s as it will remain breezy with winds out of the west at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph.
Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s both Sunday and Monday with low temperatures in the low 30s both nights. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday and a little more sunshine on Monday.
Tuesday will be rather similar with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and partly cloudy skies, but there is a slight chance we could see a stray shower Tuesday evening as a low pressure system starts to move in from the west.
While a few stray showers are possible, it looks like we will stay mostly dry until Wednesday afternoon and evening when the warm front associated with that low pressure system swings through the Tri-State. That will also usher in some much warmer air, helping our temperatures climb into the upper 60s Wednesday.
Rain is likely and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, but as warmer air keeps flowing into the Tri-State, we may also break the 70° mark Thursday.
The cold front associated with that low pressure system will swing through the Tri-State Thursday evening, and temperatures will drop back into the upper 40 to low 50s as we head into next weekend.
