Alert for severe storms today

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We remain on alert for possible severe storms today.
The entire Tri-State is under a Slight Risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five on the risk scale. There is an Enhanced Risk (three out of five) just to our southwest.
The storms this morning will move to the east-northeast and another, stronger round of storms will move in from the west-southwest. It is possible a third round of storms could also develop later in the afternoon, but that will largely depend on how much energy is left in the atmosphere by then.
I think the primary storm threat today will be gusty, damaging winds, but all threat markers are in play.
There is also a chance we could see hail with some of these storms, especially farther west.
Flooding is also a concern, especially in places that are still water logged from the rain we’ve received over the past few weeks and other flood-prone areas.
Isolated tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out, but our tornado threat will largely depend on how big of a break we get between the earlier and later rounds of storms and whether the atmosphere has enough time to re-energize.
