State hospital employee accused of writing checks to herself

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A former Evansville State Hospital employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the hospital by writing checks to herself.
An investigation began in August 2018 when the State Board of Accounts found suspicious transactions made by Jennifer Byam, who is listed at the Chief Financial Officer and was hired in April 2013.
According to a report, the investigation findings centered on irregularities in the patient trust fund. Checks that were listed as ‘canceled’ had actually been cashed.
When questioned, police say Byam admitted to cashing checks from the employee recognition account for her own use. She also told authorities that she kept a log of the money she stole and money she paid back.
She is accused of stealing a little over $8,000.
Byam is charged with multiple counts of theft. A review hearing is scheduled for late April.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.