10 people indicted in Evansville drug trafficking case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Ten people have been indicted in connection with a fentanyl trafficking case in Evansville.
According to the US Attorney’s office, the suspects are accused of bringing large amounts of fentanyl pills into the Evansville area from Phoenix, Arizona through parcel shipments for further distribution.
Several different law enforcement agencies from around the region participated in the execution of arrest and search warrants related to the investigation.
The indictment charges these ten people:
- Jacob Beshear, 25, Evansville, Indiana
- Crystal Vidal, 27, Phoenix, Arizona
- Joshua Carr, 38, Phoenix, Arizona
- David Wargel, 24, Evansville, Indiana
- Ciara Wargel, 24, Evansville, Indiana
- Matthew Hunter Bennett, 22, Evansville, Indiana
- Lauryn Smith, 19, Evansville, Indiana
- Austin Davis, 19, Evansville, Indiana
- Madison Brown, 23, Boonville, Indiana
- Abigail Shipley, 20, Newburgh, Indiana
The Indictment charges ten defendants with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Two of the defendants, Beshear and Vidal, are charged with money laundering. Three of the defendants, Beshear, David Wargel, and Brown, are charged with firearms straw purchases.
We’re told the defendants face possible sentences of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Initial hearings for seven of the defendants will be held Friday afternoon.
We’ll keep you updated.
