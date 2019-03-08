Spencer Co. man charged with murder in Wednesday shooting

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have charged 52-year-old Alan Lee Bennett with the murder of 64-year-old Linda F. Bowman.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home outside of Grandview in the 6200 block of North Highland Road just after noon on Wednesday.
We’re told Bennett and Bowman lived together in the home.
State police tell us Spencer County Sheriff’s deputies found Bowman dead inside the home. An autopsy showed she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Bennett was flown to the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, where he is currently in state police custody.
He will be taken to the Spencer County Jail when he is released from the hospital.
