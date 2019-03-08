Neighborhood Watch: OPD investigating vehicle break-in; 2 people arrested for assisting criminal

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft where the suspect broke into a locked vehicle and stole items. He was occupying a white 4-door passenger car.
If you know anything about this call, OPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Two people are in jail in Evansville, accused of hiding a teen who escaped from Hillcrest Youth Home.
Police say 49-year old Denise Conner and her 18-year old nephew, Trent Roll had been hiding the teen for almost two months. Conner is facing several charges including assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and possession of meth and marijuana.
Roll is facing a charge of assisting a criminal.
The Henderson Police Department is taking applications for the spring class of its Citizen’s Academy.
It begins March 12 and goes every Tuesday from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. for eight weeks. The classes are at the Henderson Police Department.
You will learn about various aspects of police work.
HPD says come on out and bring a friend.
It is completely free.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.