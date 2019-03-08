Medical marijuana bill moving forward in KY after passing through committee

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A medical marijuana bill is moving forward in Kentucky after it passed through a committee Wednesday and now goes to the full house.
This is not the first time a bill that would legalize medical marijuana has been presented to the house, but two women in favor of the bill say the fact that it passed through the committee is hopeful.
House Bill 136 would legalize medical cannabis, but has some strict conditions including that the plant could not be grown inside users homes and it could not be smoked. Supporting legislators of the bill hope to give comfort to more than 60,000 Kentuckians living with chronic pain and other health issues.
For Grace Henderson, living with crohn’s disease has been more than difficult and she hopes medical marijuana would help her get back to living life to the fullest. And for Brandi Myers 16 year old daughter, ulcerative colitis has been painful.
They both just want the option for medical marijuana.
“I would like the opportunity to go back to work at least part time or full time,” explains Henderson, President of Henderson KY cannabis freedom coalition "BD oil has helped me get back to work intermittently.
“Every pharmaceutical drug that she took we didn’t know what it was gonna do," Myers says. "We didn’t know if it was gonna do. And we don’t honestly know if this will work but she deserves to try.”
If you are a Kentucky resident and want to voice your support for House Bill 136 before it’s presented to the full house Brandi and Grace recommend you contact your local legislators. There are only three more days the house is in session before the veto period.
