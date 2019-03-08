Leaders search for housing “crisis” solution in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, IN (WFIE) - Several leaders in Posey County are coming together to bring attention to what they call an affordable housing “crisis.”
Kevin Allton is the Vice Chair for CAJE. CAJE is the congregations acting for justice and empowerment. Allton said, “There’s nowhere for families to go. They’re stuck where they are so families are held in hostage by this kind of a situation.”
CAJE is working to bring attention to what they are calling a rising need for affordable housing in Posey County.
Deacon Mark McDonald has worked with children who’ve faced this housing crisis for years. Deacon McDonald said, “If they did not have food, if they did not have proper housing, they certainly did not want to learn.”
CAJE along with other groups in the community did research on townships in Posey County with the most need for affordable housing. What they found was areas like Poseyville and New Harmony had the most need for this type of housing.
Allton said, "Families are living in houses that are too dilapidated to be weatherized. Families are huddling around open flames in the kitchen to stay warm in our community.”
In Mt Vernon there are a few more options for affordable housing than places like Poseyville but Mayor Bill Curtis does see a need for more housing in the area.
Mayor Curtis said, “One of our larger lower income apartments, I know they just have three or four apartments that have three bedrooms so most of the apartments are limited to two bedrooms so that seems to be one of the needs.”
Together the members of CAJE hope to work with community leaders to come up with a solution that will provide hope for all in Posey County. “Posey County has a smaller population but the need is great,” said Deacon McDonald.
Officials with the Posey County Economic Develop Partnership say they have been in talks with developers to build in East Mt. Vernon, but the issue is infrastructure and bringing the sewer system to that area, a project they said is in the works.
