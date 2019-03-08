Juvenile found 2 months after running away from youth home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after police say they hid a juvenile, who had been missing for two months.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a call was made to authorities about a possible found person at the Little Ceaser’s Pizza on Stringtown Road. The caller stated a female, who was later identified as Denise Conner, 49-years-old, was with the missing juvenile.
When officers arrived on Stringtown Road, they spoke with Conner. The affidavit states Conner denied knowing the juvenile, saying she was there to simply pickup pizza.
The affidavit says the juvenile, who ran away from Hillcrest Youth Home on January 7, was later found hiding at a home on N. Evans Avenue where she was staying with Conner. Not far from the home, Conner was found and arrested.
Conner told police the missing juvenile had been brought to her house by her nephew, Trent Roll, 18-years-old, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Roll told officers he had taken the juvenile to his aunt’s to let her stay. Roll told officers he knew how the juvenile felt because he was abused as a kid.
