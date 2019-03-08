Hopkins Co. State of the Cities and County

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, four elected leaders shared upcoming projects, hit on highlights and even discussed some challenges this afternoon during the annual State of the Cities and County.
Despite a dwindling population, Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps says they’re scaling back on expenses and are in a better financial position than in previous years. Yet, a challenge remains securing a community block grant for water line repairs.
They’ve been unsuccessful four times.
“That’s costing us between $120,000-130,000 per year. Up two years ago from between $80,000-90,000, it’s not getting any better. It’s progressively worse,” Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps explained.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley spoke briefly and recognized it’s a growing community, but he says not by leaps and bounds and noted a recent trip to Frankfort. With him, was Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. He’s been in office 66 days.
Cotton told the crowd fiscal transparency, sewer system upgrades plus city safety, especially with law enforcement and children are top concerns.
“They never know if there’s going to be car drive up on top of the basketball court to do donuts and drive off. That’s not safe. So guess what? We’re putting up a fence around that basketball court for the safety of those kids,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton stated.
Those remarks were met with applause.
Newly elected Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield stressed the importance of “what’s best for us,” meaning the county overall, which may include a sports complex in the future after figuring out funding.
“We need something for our kids to do. We need something to help bring people in. It’s something we’ve had in the works for 15 years. Unfortunately, we’re going to be doing it at the same time everyone else is. But, I don’t think that needs to hold us back,” Whitfield said.
