First Friday of Lent marks beginning of fish fry season

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - March 8 marks the first Friday of Lent, meaning churches across the Tri-State will be hosting the first fish fries of the season.
The Dioceses of Evansville released a list of churches that will host fish fries on The Message website. The list includes churches from all over Southwest Indiana.
Most fish fries begin around 4:30-5:00 p.m. and end at 7 with prices ranging from $5 to $10.
The Owensboro diocese also released their list of fish fries.
