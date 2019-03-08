EPD Chief Bolin caps off ‘Read Across America’ at Caze Elem.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin held a new title of celebrity reader on Friday.
The kindergarten students at Caze Elementary listened to his account of Doctor Seuss’s “Green Eggs and Ham.” It capped off the school’s “Read Across America” week.
Bolin says the experience brings back fond memories of his own childhood.
“It’s always good to come back home," explains Chief Bolin. "I’ve got fond memories of this building of being a Caze Couger, and this was my kindergarten class where I just read, so it is kind of neat to come back. When I was their age I never dreamed I’d be a police officer.”
After the story, Chief Bolin answered the kids’ questions, some even said they want to be police officers too. The kindergarten students finished their lesson with snack time, which of course was green eggs and ham.
