Drakesboro given till June to resolve natural gas violations

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - An update on a story we’ve been following in Muhlenberg County.
City officials from Drakesboro were called to a meeting on Friday in Frankfort after a state inspection revealed dozens of natural gas violations. Drakesboro Mayor Mike Jones tells 14 News the Public Service Commission ruled to give them until June 3 to find, address and fix all of the deficiencies.
Jones signed a contract last week allowing a qualified third party group to run the system.
