Day School Eagles on historic run to Regional Championship game

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Saturday marks Regional Championship day for five local boys teams and right here in Evansville the Day School Eagles (11-11) look to continue their historic run.
Last Saturday, Day School defeated Wood Memorial by just two-points to win only the second Sectional Championship in school history. Now, the Eagles are going where no Day School team has gone before, the Regional title game.
Head Coach Austin Brooks’ squad is matched up against a dominate Barr-Reeve (28-2) team, but the Eagles are hoping their continuous hard work and focused mindset will pay off.
“You can tell they’re really happy and excited about the accomplishments they’ve made and more to come,” explains Coach Brooks. “We’re not done yet, that’s the main thing, we celebrated but the next day we were back watching film. These guys have put in so much work this year, coming in early, staying over late and they understand what sacrifice means and now it’s starting to pay off.”
“We’ve been looking forward to it all year, so it’d mean a lot to us to know that we can complete it," Junior Center Noah Hupmann states. “It’s been a lot of fun, we have five that are very deep but everyone else just comes out and supports and they’re on the team to have fun. We are a family, it’s been our motto since my freshman year and we’ve lived up to that.”
The Eagles will face off against the Vikings on Saturday in Loogootee in the 1A Regional Championship at 11 a.m. If Day School wins, it would be the first regional title in School History.
