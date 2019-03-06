Crews to continue search for missing Harrisburg woman on Friday

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old Harrisburg woman.
Around 55 volunteers gathered in Ridgway, Illinois on Thursday, March 7 to search for Brooke Naylor. They did not find the woman or any of her belongings on Thursday, March 7.
At around 5 p.m. they moved to a different location off of Eldorado-Ridgway Blacktop and Pool Rd.
ISP did find items they believe belong to her earlier Thursday before volunteers began their search.
The search will continue on Friday, March 8 at 9 a.m.
State police are requesting for more volunteers in the search for Naylor.
Volunteers can meet at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Ridgway at 9 a.m.
The 20-year-old woman was last seen in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 3.
Naylor is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall and around 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was found on the Eldorado-Ridgway Blacktop about halfway between Route 142 and Route 1.
She was last known to have her brown boxer puppy with her, which is also missing.
ISP said Naylor’s disappearance is an ongoing investigation and anytime someone is missing they consider them in danger.
Anyone with information about Naylor is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 618-384-9945.
