City to promote water conservation with rain barrel program

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is once again promoting water conservation with its rain barrel program.
It’s been a fundraiser for local groups for several years now.
Coca-Cola donated 55-gallon plastic drums, which are converted into rain barrels. They collect rain when connected to downspouts on homes and that water can then be re-used.
If you want to participate, you can pick up a barrel at Mesker Park Zoo on Saturday.
Organizations around the city decorate them before they are auctioned off at April 20th’s Party for the Planet event at the zoo.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.