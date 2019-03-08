‘For the City’: Marksmen look to end Regional Championship drought

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - With only five losses on the year, Matt Lynch’s Tell City Marksmen (20-5) will now try their hand against the Southwestern Rebels (25-1).
Tell City’s last regional championship came in 1973. Reflecting on the sectional win Thursday at practice and thinking of cementing their legacy with a regional win, the team put a new meaning to the phrase, “for the city.”
“It’s really special, not just for us, but for our community and for our fans," Coach Lynch explains. "Our whole motto this year has been ‘for the city’ and for that reason, mainly, because we knew we could deliver something very special to this city and so far we’ve delivered on that promise.”
“26 years, bringing the community back into the buildings, seeing everybody wear red and white, supporting us Marksmen, that’s what we wanted to do, that’s what we dreamed of and that’s what we got so we’re gonna keep pushing,” Senior forward Ty Smith says.
“I was speechless, I let a few tears drop, I was so happy in that moment," Senior point guard Tretter Lyons recalls. "Cause it was one of my biggest dreams coming true right there.”
The Marksmen will have to defeat a tough Rebels team to snap the 47-year drought and win the 2-A Regional Championship. Tell City and Southwestern tipoff in Paoli, Saturday at 11 a.m. CST.
