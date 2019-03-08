On Alert For Saturday Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After a sunny and quivering start to the week, temps will ascend closer to seasonable levels under cloudy skies. Light rain and drizzle will mix with snow early this morning as temps hover just above freezing. Most of the light rain will end by noon with high temps in the mid-40’s.
Temperatures will surge into the lower 60’s on Saturday with occasional showers and thunderstorms. The primary concerns will be torrential rainfall along with a few strong storms. According to the Storm Prediction Center, we are under a Slight Risk for severe weather. The best dynamics for severe storms sets up for all areas south of Interstate 64. Also, high winds can be expected during the afternoon gusting 30 to 40 miles an hour.
In the wake of the rain, expect sunny skies on Sunday with seasonable temps in the low to mid-50’s.
