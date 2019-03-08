EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are on alert for possible severe storms Saturday. Most of the Tri-State is under a Slight Risk for severe storms, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. It looks like gusty winds will be the primary threat.
Tonight will be cloudy but mostly dry with low temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°.
It looks like the first showers and storms will move into the Tri-State from the west in the mid to late morning hours on Saturday and continue into the early afternoon. The primary threat with these storms will be gusty, damaging winds as well as possible hail and heavy rain.
We may get a brief break from the rain Saturday afternoon, before a second line of storms swings through during the late afternoon and evening hours. If we see any tornadoes on Saturday, I think our best chance we will be during that second, later round of storms. However, that will largely depend on how those earlier storms influence the atmosphere and whether the break between the two rounds of storms will be long enough for the atmosphere to recharge.
Even outside of the thunderstorms, we may see gusty winds throughout the day on Saturday. Most of western Kentucky is under a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. Sustained winds up to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph are possible. These winds will be coming out of the south, which will also help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s.
Our skies will begin to clear Saturday night, and the second half of the weekend will be much calmer with dry skies and low temperatures in the low 40s Saturday night and highs in the lower 50s Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. However, it will remain a bit breezy with westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph.
