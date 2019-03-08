Aces Fall in MVC Tournament First Round, Ending Their Season

ISU came back once again with a 9-2 stretch that pushed their lead to six points at the 5-minute mark. The Aces got back within three tallies on a Noah Frederking trey before ISU went back up by six in the final minute. Evansville never relented, showing the fight they have had all season. With 21 ticks left, Hall was true from outside to make it a one-possession game (63-60) once again, but ISU hung on for the 65-60 win.